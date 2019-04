Varman Arabian tehdaskorttelista rakentuu luovien alojen kohtauspaikka – Innovation House vetämään coworking-toimintaa

Chairman Kari Jordan resigns from Varma’s Supervisory Board 29.3.2019 12:21:37 EET | Tiedote

The Chairman of Varma’s Supervisory Board, Kari Jordan, resigned from the Supervisory Board on 28 March 2019, due to his election as a member of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp on 28 March 2019. According to the Act on Earnings-Related Pension Insurance Companies, the chairman of a supervisory board cannot be a member of a bank’s board of directors. Varma’s Supervisory Board will elect a new Chairman from among its members at its next meeting on 16 May 2019. Further information: Katri Viippola, SVP, Communications, HR and CSR, tel. +358 400 129 500, firstname.lastname@varma.fi