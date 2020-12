Varman hallitukseen valittiin uusia jäseniä

Varma’s interim result for January–September 2020: Varma’s investment returns continued to recover – the development of employment in Finland is even more critical to the pension system than realised returns 30.10.2020 11:03:31 EET | Press release

Varma’s investment returns continued to recover in the third quarter from the abrupt fall in share prices caused by the coronavirus crisis early in the year. The market value of the investments increased by EUR 1.5 billion compared to the situation at the end of June and totalled EUR 46.8 billion at the end of September. According to President and CEO Risto Murto, an issue that is even more critical for the pension system than realised returns is the development of employment.