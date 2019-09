Varman kehittämä vastuullinen rahasto listataan Lontoon pörssiin

Profitable first half year for Varma, return on investments was 6.9%, i.e. EUR 3.0 billion 16.8.2019 09:02:23 EEST | Tiedote

The return on Varma’s investments in January–June 2019 was 6.9%, i.e. EUR 3.0 billion. The market value of investments reached EUR 46.5 billion.