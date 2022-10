Varman omistamaan Katajanokan Laituriin avautuu ilmastovastuullinen hotelli

Varma’s result for January–June 2022: Broad diversification brought stability in a challenging market environment 19.8.2022 09:03:52 EEST | Press release

Unlisted investments brought the best returns to Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company in the first half of the year as accelerating inflation, slowing economic growth and the war in Ukraine rocked the investment markets. The appreciation of the dollar had a positive impact on Varma’s investments.