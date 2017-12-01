Varma’s Board of Directors remains unchanged

In its meeting of 30 November 2017, Varma’s Supervisory Board decided to keep the composition of the Board of Directors the same, re-electing Riku Aalto, Jyri Luomakoski, Petri Niemisvirta and Kai Telanne, whose terms were due to expire, for the three-year term of 2018–2020.

The composition of Varma’s Board of Directors is as follows:

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman; CEO, Oras Invest Ltd

Antti Palola, Vice Chairman; President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK)

Kai Telanne, Vice Chairman; CEO, Alma Media Corporation

Riku Aalto, President, Industrial Union

Johanna Ikäheimo, Chairman of the Board, Lappset Group Ltd

Rolf Jansson, President & CEO, VR Group

Ari Kaperi, Nordea Bank AB’s (publ) Chief Risk Officer and Country Senior Executive for Finland

Casimir Lindholm, CEO, Lemminkäinen Corporation

Jyri Luomakoski, CEO, Uponor Corporation

Petri Niemisvirta, CEO, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd

Ilkka Oksala, Director, Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK)

Pekka Piispanen, Director, Akava ry

Deputy members:

Eila Annala, Managing Director, PlusTerveys Oy

Eija Hietanen, Administrative Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK)

Liisa Leino, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Leino Group Oy

The Board will select a Chairman and two deputy chairmen from among its members at its next meeting.

The Supervisory Board decided to raise the remuneration paid to the Board of Directors beginning 1 January 2018. The annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board will be EUR 47,250 (currently EUR 45,000), for the Deputy Chairmen EUR 33,600 (currently EUR 32,000), for the members EUR 18,900 (currently EUR 18,000), and for the deputy members EUR 13,650 (currently EUR 13,000). It was also decided that the remuneration paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee be raised to the same level as that of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, i.e. to EUR 33,600. The meeting fee for Board members remains unchanged (EUR 600).

In setting the remuneration, the increase in Board members’ duties and their growing responsibilities were taken into account. The amount of time that members spend performing their duties has grown due to, among other things, an increase in sector-specific regulation and financial-sector reporting. The role of the Chairman of the Audit Committee has grown, and the remuneration structure was changed accordingly. The last remuneration increase took place in 2013.

Board members receive annual remuneration as well as a meeting fee for attending meetings of the Board and its committees, and for Election Committee meetings. Members of the Board of Directors are insured according to Section 8 of the Employees Pensions Act (TyEL), and a TyEL contribution is paid on the meeting fee.

The Supervisory Board decided to give the Election Committee guidelines regarding the diversity of Varma’s governing bodies. The composition of Varma’s governing bodies is planned for the long term. The governing bodies must encompass a wide range of expertise, competence and experience, with both genders sufficiently represented.



