Vastuullinen sijoittaminen, rahapolitiikan uudet tuulet ja Suomen talousennuste esillä rahamuseon kevään yleisötilaisuuksissa

Investment fund capital decreased materially in 2022 9.2.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

After record growth in 2021, the fund capital of Finnish investment funds[1] decreased materially in 2022. At the end of 2022, the fund capital stood at EUR 137.5 billion, over EUR 25 billion less than a year earlier. The reduction in the fund capital was mainly due to the depreciation of securities held by investment funds, but the funds also had a large volume of redemptions. In 2022, the value of investment fund capital depreciated by EUR 20.2 billion[2], and redemptions from the funds amounted to EUR 5 billion. The capital of the largest types of funds – equity and bond funds – decreased by roughly the same amount in 2022 (over EUR 12 billion). The decrease was due to the rise of interest rates and depreciation of equity prices. At the end of December 2022, the fund capital of equity funds amounted to EUR 58.3 billion, compared to EUR 52.6 billion for bond funds. Equity and bond funds together account for 81% of investment funds’ total fund capital. The next largest fund types are