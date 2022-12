Vedenkorkeudet Kanta-Hämeessä ja Etelä-Pirkanmaalla pääosin tavallista alempana (Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme)

ELY Centre to improve the environmental friendliness and service level of ferry traffic in the Finnish Lakeland 1.12.2022 11:35:00 EET | Press release

The ELY Centre for Southwest Finland, the party responsible for road management, has put the road traffic ferry services of Finnish Lakeland’s 12 ferry sites for 2025-2045 out to tender and made a procurement decision on the provision of ferry transport services. The procurement decision is not yet legally valid. The procurement is part of the procurement strategy for ferry traffic, and its implementation will result in the renewal of the ferry fleet, more environmental-friendly ferry traffic and the elimination of weight limits at ferry sites.