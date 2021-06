Veneiden koeajoja koronaturvallisesti

COVID-19 raised in particular the demand of small motor boats in Finland 12.2.2021 05:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish boat industry experienced both disadvantages and benefits from COVID-19. The latter part of the year showed a strong growth after the sudden stop in the spring 2020: business grew 11 per cent and the boat exports, which had suffered the most during first half of 2020, were back in growth in the second half of the year. Boating industry employs approximately 3,500 people in Finland and the turnover of Finnboat member companies is more than 600 million euros.