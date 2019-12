Venemessuilla kalastetaan, sukelletaan ja suppaillaan

Helsinki Chemicals Forum’s five themes on chemicals safety selected for debate in the 2020 conference 11.12.2019 19:31:15 EET | Press release

The discussion topics of the 2020 Helsinki Chemicals Forum conference have this week been proposed by its international Programme Committee and validated by the Advisory Board. The next, twelfth Helsinki Chemicals Forum will be held in Messukeskus convention centre in Helsinki on 4 and 5 June 2020. Its partner, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), also offers chemical safety experts and journalists access to its own Conference in the same week, on 2 and 3 June.