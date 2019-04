Verso Food avaa Kauhavan-tuotantolaitoksensa: uudella liiketoimintamallilla globaaleille markkinoille

Verso Food gains growth power from new trust-backed owner Kavli 5.3.2019 11:30:00 EET | Tiedote

Verso Food, the Finnish innovator in plant-based foods, welcomes Kavli as its new owner in order to accelerate its international growth. Kavli Oy, part of the Norwegian Kavli Group is buying the entire share capital of Verso Food Oy. In Finland, Kavli is known for its mayonnaise, processed cheeses and, in recent years, also oat- and soy-based products under the Planti brand. As part of Kavli, Verso Food will be able to speed up its plans to expand to new markets and to new product groups. Verso Food is known in Finland for its Härkis® branded fava bean products, and it uses Finnish fava beans as its main ingredients.