Vihdoin kotiverkkojen haasteet historiaan uudenlaisen älyteknologian avulla – DNA lanseeraa käänteentekevän palvelun

Challenges of home networks are finally history with new kind of smart technology – DNA launches a revolutionary service 16.2.2021 14:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA is launching a new DNA Nettipulssi service based on smart technology for fixed-network modems. The most common home network challenges result from WiFi, but they have been difficult to detect in the past. The service makes it possible to considerably enhance the quality of the wireless network in your home, as it optimises the network and provides room-specific network improvement suggestions, among other things.