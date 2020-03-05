Viikki libraries to undergo renovations as of 1 June 2020
Viikki Library and Viikki Campus Library will close their doors at the start of June due to the renovation of the building. The libraries are located in Info Centre Korona, which will undergo a full renovation in two stages in 2020–2022. The first stage in 2020–2021 will encompass the renovation of floors 1–3 of the info centre, while the second stage in 2021–2022 will encompass the renovation of floors 4 and 5.
The libraries will remain open as normal until the end of May. The renovation will begin on 1 June and will mean the libraries are closed for approximately one year. During the summer, a temporary library will be opened on the fourth floor of the info centre, which will serve the customers of both the university library and the public library until the libraries’ new facilities are completed in autumn 2021. The temporary library will carry a limited amount of material, but services such as the pick-up of reservations will operate normally. The temporary library will also include a newspaper and magazine reading room and approximately 100 reading and working spaces.
Info Centre Korona is being renovated with the aim of better adapting the facilities to current needs and the changes being introduced by the Jokeri Light Rail line. The renovation will provide the libraries with a new entrance, new reservable facilities, a fresher overall appearance and a new shared customer service desk. The plan is to build a pleasant and versatile space for everyone that also offers a wider range of services to customers.
One of the starting points of the renovation has been to carry out the renewal as ecologically as possible. To this end, the renovation will implement new technologies for realising the building’s energy-saving objectives, in addition to which the possibility of utilising a geothermal heat system is being looked into.
Library customers have also been given an active role in the planning of the renovation. The City organised a survey on the renovation for library customers, in addition to which the staff of Viikki Library visited local comprehensive schools to ask young people about their wishes in regard to the libraries. In addition to this, library customers were given the opportunity to post comments about the new facilities on the library notice board. The students and researchers of the University of Helsinki were also heard in regard to the planning of the new library facilities. Feedback and suggestions were collected at both the Viikki Campus Library and at events organised by the university.
Keywords
Contacts
Anki Mölläri
Chief Librarian
anki.mollari@hel.fi
Kirsi Mäenpää
Service Director
kirsi.maenpaa@hel.fi
Mika Huhtala
Architect
University Services
Properties and Facilities
mika.huhtala@hel.fi
Images
Links
About Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
https://www.hel.fi/kulttuurin-ja-vapaa-ajan-toimiala/fi/
* * *
Helsingin kaupunginkirjasto on Suomen suurin yleinen kirjasto ja hoitaa myös yleisten kirjastojen valtakunnallista kehittämistehtävää ja Kirjastot.fi-verkkopalveluja.
Helmet on pääkaupunkiseudun kaupunginkirjastojen kirjastoverkko - Helsinki Metropolitan Area Libraries. Siihen kuuluvat Helsingin, Espoon, Vantaan ja Kauniaisten kaupunginkirjastot.
Subscribe to releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
Viikin kirjastot sulkevat ovensa 1.6 Infokeskus Koronassa tehtävän remontin tähden5.3.2020 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Viikin kirjasto ja Viikin kampuskirjasto sulkevat ovensa kesäkuun alussa rakennuksessa tehtävän remontin vuoksi. Kirjastot sijaitsevat Infokeskus Koronassa, joka remontoidaan täysin kahdessa vaiheessa vuosien 2020–2022 aikana. Vuosien 2020–2021 aikana remontoidaan infokeskuksen 1., 2. ja 3. kerros sekä vuosina 2021–2022 4. ja 5. kerros.
Biblioteken i Vik under renovering från och med 1.6.20205.3.2020 07:59:00 EET | Tiedote
Viks bibliotek och Campusbiblioteket i Vik stänger sina dörrar i början av juni på grund av renoveringsarbeten. Biblioteken ligger i Infocentret Korona som renoveras i två faser under åren 2020–2022. Åren 2020–2021 renoveras våningsplanen 1-3 medan våningsplanen 4 och 5 renoveras under åren 2021–2022.
Mieliala-näyttely jatkuu Hakasalmen huvilassa runsain tapahtumin2.3.2020 10:01:18 EET | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupunginmuseon ja HAM Helsingin taidemuseon yhdessä toteuttama Mieliala – Helsinki 1939–1945 –näyttely jatkuu Hakasalmen huvilassa 30.8.2020 saakka. HAMissa näyttely päättyi 1.3.2020. Hakasalmen huvilassa järjestetään paljon näyttelyn teemaan liittyvää ohjelmaa. Maaliskuussa on kahdesti musiikkiteatteriesitys Hakasalmen lamput palavat yhä, sekä Ihmisenä sodassa -tapahtuma, jossa asiantuntijat avaavat tuoreita näkökulmia talvi- ja jatkosotaan helsinkiläisten inhimillisenä kokemuksena.
Helsingin kaupunginkirjasto testaa muovittomia kirjoja2.3.2020 07:33:00 EET | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupunginkirjasto kokeilee ekologisempaa tapaa käsitellä kirjoja ja jättää testierän kirjoja päällystämättä muovilla. Maaliskuun alussa alkavassa pilotissa testataan, kuinka hyvin päällystämättömät kirjat kestävät lainauskäytössä.
Helsingfors stadsbibliotek prövar oplastade böcker2.3.2020 07:31:00 EET | Tiedote
Helsingfors stadsbibliotek gör ett försök att behandla böckerna på ett mera ekologiskt sätt genom att på prov lämna ett parti böcker utan plast. Under pilottiden, som startar i mars, testas hur väl böcker som inte blivit plastade klarar sig då de lånas ut.
Helsinki City Library to test plastic-free books2.3.2020 07:30:00 EET | Press release
Helsinki City Library is to trial a more eco-friendly way of processing books and leave a test batch of books without plastic coating. The pilot, starting in early March, is designed to test how well books without plastic coating fare in active loan use.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom