Viisi vinkkiä älylaitteettoman päivän viettoon – “On hyvä edes päiväksi pysähtyä miettimään omaa suhdetta siihen laitteeseen”

Survey results indicate that almost half of all Finns feel that they spend too much time on smart devices – Disconnect Day encourages everyone to focus on what is in front of them

Smart devices and networks are needed to make everyday life as easy and straightforward as possible. On the other hand, the amount of time we spend on smart devices and the effects of excessive use have been the subject of a long and protracted public conversation. DNA has studied people’s attitudes towards the use of smart devices and found that as much as 44 per cent of Finns feel that they spend too much time on their devices. To give us all a good reason to focus on what is in front of us instead of on our smart devices at least once a year, DNA is encouraging everyone who can to take a Disconnect Day on the 2nd of October and deliberately put their devices aside.