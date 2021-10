Viron presidentin ensivierailu Suomeen on peruuntunut

President of Estonia to make his first visit to Finland 12.10.2021 12:26:18 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 20/2021 12 October 2021 President of Estonia Alar Karis will make his first visit to Finland on Thursday 14 October 2021. President Niinistö will meet President Karis at the Presidential Palace. The topics of discussion will include bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia, as well as other topical international issues. At the end the meeting, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. For President Karis, who started his presidential term this week, this is the first foreign trip in his capacity as the President of Estonia. Earlier on the same day, he will also visit Latvia.