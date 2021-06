Vuoden 2021 Protoshop-töissä näkyy oivaltava tapa löytää uusia ratkaisuja

Shortlisted 2021 Protoshop designs demonstrate insightful new solutions 9.6.2021 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Selections have been made for the prototypes to be showcased at the Protoshop exhibition, produced by Finland’s leading interior decoration and design event, Habitare, and Imu Design. This year, the showcase will feature both shortlisted works from 2020 and the new 2021 selection, which together constitute the 13th Protoshop exhibition. The exhibition serves as a platform for young designers to meet manufacturers and users of their products. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 15 to 19 September 2021.