Vuoden Designteko 2021 Kempower Oy:lle

Design Deed of the Year 2021 awarded to Kempower Oy 3.11.2021 09:40:00 EET | Press release

The Design from Finland mark’s Design Deed of the Year 2021 title was awarded to Kempower Oy, which designs and manufactures charging solutions for electric vehicles. The Design Deed of the Year title was awarded for the 10th time this year to a Finnish company whose business design plays an important role. Other award criteria were, for example, responsibility, everyday functionality and originality.