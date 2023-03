Vuosi- ja vastuullisuusraportti: Vuonna 2022 keskityimme vastuullisuuden monipuoliseen kehittämiseen ja vakavaraisuuden turvaamiseen

Varma’s 2022 result: Investment markets calmed down by the last quarter – solvency remained strong throughout the year 17.2.2023 09:03:31 EET | Press release

European equities strengthened towards the end of the year, bringing some respite to a year of negative returns. Despite the difficult market environment, Varma’s solvency remained at a strong level throughout the year. EcoVadis, an international corporate sustainability assessment specialist, rated Varma among the top one per cent.