“We need conversation more than ever before” – the world-renowned Muse Conversations arrive in Finland
Amos Rex and the Stina Krook Foundation invite you to experience an unconventional culture of dialogue. Muse Conversations, arranged for the first time in Finland, bring together people from different genders, generations and perspectives through a new way of having a conversation. The concept has been developed by Theodore Zeldin, who will be present at Amos Rex on September 13th at 1 pm. A discussion for high school students will be arranged on Monday, September 16th, along with two other free discussion events open for everyone. Registration is open from August 14th to September 1st on the Amos Rex website.
Over the last 30 years, renowned philosopher, historian and writer, Theodore Zeldin, has been experimenting and developing a new way of conversing that enables people to exchange their experiences and aspirations to improve mutual understanding and trust. The result is a fascinating encounter and a memorable experience that will revolutionise the worlds of those attending – at least for a moment.
Over 12,000 people in 20 countries have attended Muse Conversations around the world. The Muse Conversations bring total strangers or mere acquaintances together, in pairs, for a conversation that transcends small talk. Both are given a Menu of Conversation with questions that guide and structure their discussion. By working through the menu, they will both reflect on the details of their lives, speculate on their personal experiences and gain a deeper understanding of one another.
“The conversation is an encounter of minds shaped by different memories and habits. Exchanging opinions alters facts and thoughts. The discussion introduces an element of surprise while providing the participants with new tools. We need conversation more than ever before – it has become critically urgent,” says Theodore Zeldin.
“The Stina Krook Foundation wants to support and inspire people to build mutual trust through art. Muse Conversations works, at its best, as a powerful and empowering instigator of change. The objective is to widen and expand the views of those attending and increase the feeling of empathy towards each other,” states Susanne Homén-Lindberg, Chair of the foundation’s board.
“Amos Rex is not only an art museum, is a place for events. The unique facilities of Bio Rex, the cinema hall and lobby provide an excellent setting for different people to encounter each other. It is important that people share experiences together, grow and face unforgettable moments. Muse Conversations is only one of many aspects the museum and its operations have to offer people,” says Programme Director Kaj Martin.
Partners of Muse Conversations: Theodore Zeldin & Oxford Muse, MiklagardArts, Stina Krook Foundation and Amos Rex.
Meeting Theodore Zeldin
September 13th at 1-2 pm
Bio Rex, Amos Rex
“One of the forty people in the world with thoughts that carry permanent value in the new millennium.” (The Independent)
Join Theodore Zeldin as he discusses how a new kind of conversation can create a deeper understanding between two people and inspire ambitions for work, for art and for private life. Theodore Zeldin CBE is an Oxford University historian, philosopher and author. He has been a pioneer in revealing how relationships and emotions such as love, fear, loneliness, friendship and ambition have evolved in different civilisations over the centuries, and most importantly, how they can be changed again today through a new kind of conversation that creates trust between strangers, new ways of working that avoid boredom and new attitudes to rebellious youth and forsaken old age.
The event is free of charge and open for everyone. The press has an opportunity to meet and interview Zeldin at the event.
Muse Conversations September 16th
Bio Rex, Amos Rex
10–11 am e event for high school students, through school engagement
1–3 pm open for everyone, free entry, advance registration
7–9 pm open for everyone, free entry, advance registration
Registration is open August 14th – September 1st: https://amosrex.fi/en/events/muse-conversations/
The Muse Conversations events are held in Finnish, Swedish and English.
The event is a part of the Stina Krook Foundation’s jubilee year.
Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/
Contacts
Interview requests:
Communications agency Creatika,
press@creatika.fi, +358 (0)40 537 8407, +358 (0)44 566 1903
Additional information:
Executive Producer, Ceyda Berk-Söderblom
MiklagårdArts, info@miklagardarts.com, +358 (0)50 400 2571
Iia Palovaara, Communications Officer, Amos Rex
iia.palovaara@amosrex.fi, +358 (0) 50 544 3331
Images
About Amos Rex
Mannerheimintie 22-24
00100 HELSINKI
museum@amosrex.fihttp://www.amosrex.fi
Theodore Zeldin
Historian and thinker, Theodore Zeldin, is a graduate of Oxford scholar. A researcher of history, Zeldin has been a pioneer in investigating the evolution of relationships and emotions, such as love, fear, loneliness, friendship and ambition in different civilisations throughout time. His work has focused, in particular, on how these factors can be influenced today through a new culture of conversation that increases trust between strangers. During the last 30 years, Zeldin has been developing an empirical conversation concept, which helps people to exchange experiences and address their own efforts to increase mutual understanding and trust. The concept goes by the name Muse Conversations. Zeldin has been an adviser to the president of France and has received the French honour of commander of the legion. His work on French history has also been awarded the British Wolfson Prize.
www.oxfordmuse.com
The Stina Krook Foundation supports and promotes the visual and performing arts with annual grants, with special regard for the Swedish-language community in Finland. With the grants, the foundation wants to support artists in the early stages of their career as well as contribute to the long-term work of established artists. The foundation was established by Stina Nicolaisen, née Krook, in December 1976. The first distribution of grants took place in 1978. Since its establishment, the foundation has supported more than 500 artists in the fields of visual and performing arts with an amount that totals over two million euros. The grants are presented without an application process. Instead, the board chooses the recipients based on suggestions by eminent experts in the field of visual arts and performing arts.
http://www.stinakrook.fi/en
Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures.
www.amosrex.fi #amosrex
