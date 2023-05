WHOSE MODERNISM? 14.–15.6.2023 – läpileikkaus modernismin kansainvälisistä virtauksista

The new Aalto2 Museum Centre to fulfil Alvar Aalto’s wish 16.3.2023 13:57:49 EET | Press release

“Nothing that is old can be reborn. But nor will it disappear entirely. And that which once was, always returns in some new form.” Alvar Aalto, 1921 The new Aalto2 Museum Centre, to open in the Ruusupuisto park in Jyväskylä on 27 May 2023, will draw on Alvar Aalto’s architecture and design and the cultural heritage of Central Finland to form a new whole. The wide range of exhibitions, events and services at Aalto2 will fulfil Alvar Aalto’s wish of creating a forum to bring together a variety of art forms. A fresh concept The Aalto2 Museum Centre consists of two buildings designed by Alvar Aalto – the Alvar Aalto Museum (1971–73, 2023) and the Museum of Central Finland (1956–61, 1991, 2019) – and a new extension, which is being built to connect them (2023). Together, these comprise just over 5,000 square metres, forming the premises of the Aalto2 Museum Centre. The total cost of the project was approximately 16 million euros, of which the state subsidy by the Ministry of Education and C