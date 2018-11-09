Wishlist: What PR professionals want from journalists
Fairness in collaboration, greater care in investigative reporting and reliability with respect to agreements are German PR professionals' three most important wishes from journalists. dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor have surveyed professionals and managers on what they would like from journalists. Almost 990 communications professionals participated in the PR-Trendmonitor.
It found that fair play between communicators and journalists was at the top of the wishlist: Almost half of those surveyed said that fair collaboration was the most important (49 per cent). The desire for greater journalistic care in investigative reporting was second (48 per cent). Almost as important for the PR professionals was that they are able to rely on agreements made with media representatives (47 per cent).
By contrast, good news was last on the rankings. Just a quarter of those surveyed would like to see more positive news items in the media (25 per cent). And only a few communicators experienced a lack of time for background interviews. Only a quarter expressed the desire for more time for confidential exchanges with journalists (24 per cent). When it comes to answering questions, the situation is similar: Only a fifth wanted more time to answer questions from media representatives (21 per cent).
What PR professionals want from journalists:
1. Fairness in collaboration 49%
2. Greater care in investigative reporting 48%
3. Reliability on agreements 47%
4. Mutual respect in interaction 46%
5. Understanding for the role as lobbyists for business 41%
6. Less mistrust in collaboration 29%
7. Greater professional expertise in journalists 28%
8. More space for positive news 25%
9. More time for confidential exchanges 24%
10. More time for answering questions 21%
Source: PR-Trendmonitor 2018
Database: 987 professionals and managers from press offices and PR agencies
Method: Online survey, period: February 2018
Survey initiators:
- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)
Yhteyshenkilöt
Press contact:
news aktuell GmbH
Janina von Jhering
Deputy head of corporate communications
Phone: +49 40/4113 - 32598
vonjhering@newsaktuell.de
https://twitter.com/JvJhering
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
About news aktuell
As a wholly owned subsidiary of dpa, news aktuell provides business and organizations with effective access to media and consumers. Via the smart tools ots and zimpel, PR content accesses all media formats, including classical print, high click-rate online portals and social networks. In addition, news aktuell publishes all its customers’ PR content on www.presseportal.de, a PR portal with the one of the greatest reaches in Germany. This means that all the relevant multipliers are reached globally, from editors, via digital influencers right up to specialist bloggers and interested consumers. news aktuell has been on the market since 1989. It has a staff complement of more than 135 employees. Company headquarters are in Hamburg. There are branch offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta news aktuell GmbH
PR Image Award 2018: Mini Molars Cambodia wins with the image "Dream Big"9.11.2018 13:53 | Tiedote
Mini Molars Cambodia wins the PR Image Award 2018 with the Photo "Dream Big". The non-profit organization from Hamburg is involved in providing dental care to children in need in Cambodia. The NGO edged out around 1,000 entrants with its photo that was taken in the context of an aid project in a Phnom Penh informal settlement. The dpa subsidiary news aktuell made the PR Image Award for outstanding photography from companies, organizations and agencies for the 13th time.
Top 20: Germany's companies with the largest social added value22.10.2018 15:30 | Tiedote
The German automotive manufacturer Continental offers the most value to society. Second and third place go to lighting manufacturer OSRAM Licht and intralogistics specialist Jungheinrich. Working together, dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor were the first to evaluate which German companies would deliver the highest environmental, social and economic value to people. The analysis is based on the current sustainability reports from the 5,000 companies with the largest workforces in Germany.
Top 10 Incentives: What PR professionals would like from their employers19.9.2018 15:10 | Tiedote
Home office, free drinks and a public transport pass. These are the perks that German communicators desire most of all from their companies. dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor have conducted a survey among PR professionals and managers on what they expect from their employers in additional incentives apart from pay. Almost 990 communications professionals took part in the PR Trend Monitor.
Customer Darlings 2018: Most popular brands on social websites7.9.2018 16:48 | Tiedote
These brands score highly with consumers when it comes to service, quality and pricing: Vodafone is the most popular mobile communications provider on social websites, Aldi has taken first place among food retailers, and Deutsche Post is the winner in packaging and logistics. The dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor evaluated more than 53 million social media contributions on 3,000 brands for the survey “Customer Darlings” to find the most popular brands in 20 different industries.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme