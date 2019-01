Yamarin 46 Side Console – en praktisk hyttebåt for sesongen 2019

The Yamarin 46 Side Console – a practical new leisure boat for the 2019 season 28.1.2019 11:45 | Tiedote

The Yamarin 46 Side Console, a handy all-round leisure boat, is the third new model in the Yamarin line-up for the 2019 season, following the introduction of the 88 Day Cruiser and the 63 Bow Rider last autumn.