Yamarin 63 DC – modern new day cruiser for fun summer days on the water

Yamarin continues to update its model range and is now introducing the Yamarin 63 Day Cruiser, the perfect choice for enjoying summer days on the water. The stylish and modern sister model to the Yamarin 63 Bow Rider, which was introduced last autumn, the Yamarin 63 DC has functional open space, first-class driving properties, the Yamarin Q system and numerous other features designed to enhance both practicality and enjoyment.

Like the Yamarin 63 BR, the Yamarin 63 DC outwardly resembles the Yamarin 88 Day Cruiser, the flagship of the model range. The modern design, large swimming platforms and black graphite side element emphasise the boat’s sporty demeanour.

The new Yamarin 63 DC shares with the Yamarin 63 BR the same proven hull design and functional open space. The day cruiser model adds a bow cabin to the open space that can be used as a sleeping space, nap space for kids or storage space for extra items.

10-inch Yamarin Q smart display as standard

A 10-inch Yamarin Q smart display is located conveniently right in front of the helmsman. The Yamarin Q is a multi-functional on-board computer and infotainment system that combines the boat’s instruments, electronic charts, operating manuals and numerous other useful functions and contents onto a single touchscreen that is clear to read and easy to use. The various engine data from Yamaha outboards are also seamlessly integrated onto the smart display for easy viewing.

Yamarin boat owners can also download the Yamarin App to their smartphones. The app includes the user manuals for the boat and engine, as well as an automatic logbook that stores the route and travel distance, as well as fuel consumption and weather information. The app also displays information about the location of the boat, battery voltage and fuel level. When the boat also has Yamarin Q, the logbook synchronises the location information stored in the infotainment system with the app via a cloud service.

Large open space invites you to have fun on the water

The large clean and uncluttered open space on the Yamarin 63 DC has been designed for having fun and relaxing on the water. The co-driver’s seat has a foldable backrest that makes it part of the sofa in the open space. The folding bench behind the driver’s seat provides a comfortable seating arrangement for 5 to 6 persons. An optional table can be specified in the middle of the sofa arrangement.

In front of the multi-adjustable driver’s seat is a sturdy footrest, allowing each driver to find the optimal driving position. Modern consoles and excellent seat ergonomics ensure a comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. Optional equipment includes a refrigerator underneath the co-driver’s seat.

Cabin for two

The bow cabin is spacious enough for two adults to sleep in, and it also serves as the perfect nap space for kids and storage space.

The cabin is accessed via centrally located steps and a door that slides under the co-driver’s console. The cabin floor is noticeably lower than the floor of the open space, facilitating access and ensuring the optimal seating level inside the cabin. The cabin is spacious, with natural light entering from the deck windows and openable hull windows.

Safe swimming platforms and walkways

Behind the rear seats there is a large, two-level swimming platform that is safe to walk around on, which makes them perfect for water sports. A water-skiing bracket is also available as an option.

The entire boat can be walked through easily; thanks to the large swimming platforms, ergonomic open space and sturdy steps, access from the stern to bow is safe and simple.

Familiar Yamarin quality performance

As with all Yamarin boats, the design of the Yamarin 63 DC is focused on excellent performance, and the hydraulic steering further enhances driving pleasure and comfort. The maximum speed is around 43 knots with the biggest 150-horsepower Yamaha outboard.

The design of the hull and negative chines make the boat extremely stable and provide a well-balanced driving experience. The steering is precise, facilitating manoeuvres inside the harbour.

Impressive standard equipment

Standard equipment on the Yamarin 63 DC includes Yamarin Q, hydraulic steering, seat cushions for the open space and cabin, genuine teak on the bow deck, in the open space and on the swimming platforms, and a harbour cover.

Optional equipment includes a two-piece canvas top, refrigerator, water-skiing bracket, table and sundeck in the open space.

Technical specifications: