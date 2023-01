Yamarinilta uusi tyylikäs kuusimetrinen bowrider 

Yamarin launches stylish new six-metre bow rider model 20.1.2023 10:05:00 EET | Press release

Yamarin’s new model for the 2023 season is a modern and stylish bow rider in the six-metre size class. Designed as a cruising and recreational boat for couples and families, the new Yamarin 59 BR will be presented for the first time at the boot Düsseldorf international boat show in Germany from 21 to 29 January.