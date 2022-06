Ydinkoekieltojärjestö CTBTO:n pääsihteeri Floyd Suomeen

Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Robert Floyd visits Finland 16.6.2022 10:54:09 EEST | Press release

Executive Secretary Robert Floyd of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) is visiting Finland from 15 to 17 June at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The will includes a tour of Finland’s CTBTO monitoring network.