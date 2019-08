Yhä useampi haluaa kiipeillä – Kiipeilyareena Tammistoon tutustui avausviikon aikana satoja ihimisiä

The new Managing Director of Analyste Oy Mikko Soirola: Experts make our business 3.9.2018 13:45:00 EEST | Tiedote

Mikko Soirola has been appointed as a new Managing Director of modern payments expert Analyste Oy. Soirola has a long international IT background and experience within consulting, service development and management. Soirola foresees a lot of potential in both Analyste Oy and the entire industry.