Yhdysvaltain lääkeviranomainen FDA hyväksyy FinVector Oy:n kehittämän virtsarakon syöpään tarkoitetun viruspohjaisen geeniterapialääkkeen

FinVector is a fast-growing and internationally renowned biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures viral-based gene therapy products. As a pioneer in its operational field, FinVector has extensive experience of nearly 30 years in cGMP manufacturing. The company’s operations are centered in Kuopio, Finland, and it employs around 330 professionals from over 30 different countries. FinVector works on cutting-edge biopharmaceuticals and has invested in building state-of-the-art development and GMP facilities for Viral Vector and Cell Therapy platforms including vaccines. FinVector is owned by Ferring Ventures, a subsidiary of Ferring Foundation B.V.