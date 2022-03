Yhteiskäyttöisten sähköpotkulautojen pysäköintikokeilu alkaa keskusta-alueella

Shared e-scooter parking experiment to start in the centre of Helsinki 25.3.2022 08:55:40 EET | Tiedote

The City of Helsinki and the operators of shared e-scooters have agreed on measures intended to decrease the negative phenomena associated with these scooters. The most visible changes in the streetscape will be the parking spaces for scooters which will appear in the next few weeks. The results of this experiment will be followed up on during the summer. The City of Helsinki Urban Environment Committee will discuss the parking model in its meeting on 29 March 2022.