Yhteisverkon 5G laajenee Imatralle – Kaupungin edustaja: ”Hyvät yhteydet ovat tärkeitä imatralaisille ja paikallisille yrittäjille”

An ICE contact may speed up the process of contacting your family in an emergency — how to set it up on your phone so that it can be used 11.7.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Do you have a letter combination ICE written in front of a family member’s name in your phone’s address book? Perhaps you have thought that by marking the In Case of Emergency contact in this way, you make the work of authorities easier in an emergency where, for example, you are unconscious. Wrong — modern phones are so well protected that emergency personnel are not able to unlock your phone in order to access the contact data on your phone. Cedric Kamtsan, Vice President, Mobile Business at DNA, explains how to set up an ICE contact on your phone so that it can be viewed without unlocking.