Yhteisverkon 5G nyt myös Lappeenrantaan – uudesta verkosta vauhtia opiskeluun

DNA’s customers are still Europe's most avid mobile data users, says report – the average price of a gigabyte among the cheapest in Europe 9.9.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA held its position among the world’s top companies in mobile data usage per subscription in the first half of 2022 according to a recent report** by international research company Tefficient. The report also shows that once again DNA’s customers used the most mobile data in Europe per subscription. On the other hand, the average price per gigabyte is amongst the lowest in Europe.