Yli 20 000 ukrainalaista voi hakea Suomesta kotikuntaa maalis-huhtikuussa – neuvoja verkkoasiointiin myös ukrainaksi

Smoothly functioning services for immigrants: Those who have fled Ukraine can apply for a municipality of residence online from March onward 16.2.2023 13:00:00 EET | Press release

As of March and April, some 13,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine will have lived in Finland for a year, making them eligible to apply for a municipality of residence here. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency wants to make applying for a municipality of residence as easy as possible; it is now possible to submit an application online without visiting an agency. The agency also provides advice in Ukrainian when applying for a municipality of residence.