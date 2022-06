Yli 25 000 Ukrainasta paennutta on saanut tilapäistä suojelua Suomesta – tilastoista tiedottaminen muuttuu

Temporary protection in Finland granted to over 25,000 people fleeing Ukraine – changes to reporting of statistics 16.6.2022 10:35:25 EEST | Press release

Finland grants temporary protection to those who have fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack. After the attack, 28,039 applications for temporary protection have been submitted in Finland. By 15 June 2022, altogether 26,108 applications have been decided.