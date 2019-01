Yli 90 Erätauko-keskustelua tulossa ilmastonmuutoksesta eri puolille Suomea

Over 90 Timeout discussions on climate change to take place at locations all across Finland 24.1.2019 08:00 | Tiedote

Enough of the quarrelling, shouting from the sidelines and inaction! Finland will be home to constructive dialogue on 29 January for Timeout Day, when over 90 productive discussions will be held to try to work out what is stopping us from taking immediate action to address environmental concerns.