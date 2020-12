Yousician on Vuoden Digipalvelu 2020: ”Digitalisaatio voi tehdä jokaisesta muusikon” – Maailmassa jo kymmeniä miljoonia käyttäjiä

Milja Köpsi, a #mimmitkoodaa super woman, victorious in the Nordic Women In Tech competition – “Great recognition and boost for the entire community” 16.11.2020 15:45:23 EET | Press release

The #mimmitkoodaa program, which has already attracted more than 6,000 women, has received significant international recognition. Milja Köpsi, the super woman and face of the program, won the “Diversity Leader of the Year” series in the Nordic Women In Tech competition. Köpsi was the only Finn to bring home a victory in her series, but seven other acclaimed and influential Finnish women were also nominated. “Great work has been done in Finland. It warms my heart that the whole #mimmitkoodaa community now received this recognition,” Köpsi rejoices.