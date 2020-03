Yritysten lainarahoitus joukkorahoitusalustojen kautta kasvussa

Bank of Finland to transfer EUR 188 million to the State 20.3.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has today confirmed the Bank of Finland’s financial statements for 2019 and has decided that EUR 188 million be transferred to the State. The Bank of Finland’s profit for 2019 is EUR 320 million. The Bank’s income derives from the implementation of monetary policy and investment of financial assets. Income covers the Bank’s operating expenses and provisions.