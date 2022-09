ZEF Energy ja Kempower yhteistyöhön, tarjoavat skaalautuvaa pikalatausteknologiaa Yhdysvalloissa

Australia’s longest EV highway to feature Kempower rapid charging technology 7.9.2022 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

JET Charge will supply 42 Kempower C-Stations along the new EV highway in Western Australia. Stretching for more than 5,300 kilometers, the project is one of the world's longest single EV infrastructure projects. Once the EV highway is completed, drivers will be able to access 98 EV chargers spread across 49 locations, at no more than 200km apart.