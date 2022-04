15 companies selected to EDTECH sparring program

The companies are:

Beesh, Helsinki

Big Ear Games, Helsinki

Edulyzer, Helsinki

Eximia, Helsinki

HEI Schools, Helsinki

Kindiedays, Helsinki

Lentävä liitutaulu, Helsinki

Mandatorytrainings.com, Espoo

Mesensei, Espoo

Midnight Forge, Tampere

MusicFairyTales MFT, Otava

Reactored, Järvenpää

TopLine Media, Lahti

Visuon, Tampere

One company did not want their name to be known to the public.

Titta Mantila from the Kasvupolku jury says that the applicants were high-class companies that have growth hunger and innovative solutions for the EdTech industry.

– All applications demonstrated honesty and openness regarding the growth challenges. Self-examination and recognizing the pitfalls is a key to profitable growth. These themes are the ones that the companies should focus on during the sparring, Mantila says.

The jury evaluated the applicants with four criteria: market potential, team, growth ability and references. The members of the jury are:

Titta Mantila, Oppiva Invest

Mia-Stiina Heikkala , Helsinki Education Hub

, Helsinki Education Hub Marko Kyyrönen , Sparkmind VC

, Sparkmind VC Topi Sääskilahti, Nordea

KASVUPOLKU SUPPORTS THE GROWTH OF BUSINESSES

The companies selected to the program get free of charge sparring in two events and networking possibilities with the industry or region’s operators. The process is mostly digital apart from the second sparring day that is organized live at Helsinki.

– Kasvu Open’s concept is awesome and gives the kind of added value that you can’t get from anywhere else, says participant Pasi Ainasoja, Natural Indigo Finland.

THE PARTNERS

The partners of the Kasvupolku sparring program together with Kasvu Open’s national partners enable the free of charge sparring for growth companies.

EDTECH Kasvupolku partners are Helsinki Education Hub, Oppiva Invest and Google for Education.

