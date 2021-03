5 vinkkiä: Nämä asiat jokaisen uutta puhelinta ostavan kannattaa nyt muistaa – DNA:n asiantuntijalta neuvo erityisesti 5G-puhelimista kiinnostuneille

CORRECTION*: A year ago, the amount of calls grew massively by 117% – DNA’s data reveals how the coronavirus has changed how Finns spend time on mobile and online 10.3.2021 12:10:00 EET | Press release

In March last year, it started to become clear that peoples’ daily lives were about to change radically. The volume of traditional calls increased significantly in the early day of the pandemic and began to rise after years of decline. A particularly large spike was seen when the Government first declared a state of emergency in the country on 16 March 2020. Data use has also increased enormously, and there is no going back to the way things were, predicts Jarno Haikonen, ‎Vice President, Broadband and TV Business at DNA.