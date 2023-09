Inma Herrera: They change their body into spirit, HAM galleria 30.9.−12.11.2023

Two new public artworks completed in Helsinki’s Sompasaari neighbourhood 12.9.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Two new public artworks have been completed in Helsinki’s Sompasaari neighbourhood next to Kalasatama: in Loviseholm park, artist Kirsi Kaulanen’s Mare mare and at the square in the Aallonhalkoja street, artist duo Maija Luutonen and Olli Keränen’s Pica pica. Both works were awarded a prize in an art contest organised by the City of Helsinki in 2016, and now that the neighbourhood’s development is almost complete, the works have finally found their places. The sculptures will be unveiled at 14:30 on Wednesday, 20 September, in an open event that will take the audience from one work to the other, starting at Loviseholm park and ending at the square in Aallonhalkoja street. Deputy mayor of Helsinki, Anni Sinnemäki, will unveil the works. The artists will be present at the event.