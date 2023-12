5.5G-tekniikka tekee tuloaan: DNA saavutti yli 10 gigan nopeuden mobiiliverkossaan

DNA’s comparison reveals people in their forties and fifties are catching up to younger people in mobile phone data usage – “Increasingly a universal pastime” 12.12.2023 09:45:00 EET | Press release

On average, adults under the age of 30 use almost 2,500 megabytes of mobile data per day on their mobile phones – over 1,000 megabytes more than the average 30–39-year-old, according to DNA’s comparison of mobile data usage by age group. DNA customers in their forties and fifties also top over 1,000 megabytes of data usage per day, which, according to DNA’s Mobile Business VP Cedric Kamtsan, indicates data-intensive video content is no longer the sole preserve of young people.