Polarica’s Piotr Stapurewicz to Coordinate the Company’s New Sustainability Program

To operationalize the sustainability program, Polarica has formed new cross-functional working groups, integrating members from top management and various departments who are tasked with developing effective tools for achieving sustainable objectives.

Impactful Role Motivates

In the past six months, Mr Stapurewicz has coordinated internal initiatives and collaborated with an external team of experts. His role involves working closely with the executive leadership and engaging with all departments to implement goals aligned with the principles of sustainable development.

“What motivates me in this role is the realization that sustainability permeates every aspect of our company's operations, exerting a tangible impact on both external and internal stakeholders. Our objective is to establish the best practices, highest standards, and to be a forerunner in the berry business,” says Stapurewicz.

Key Milestones on Environmental and Social Responsibility

In 2023 Polarica officially committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, setting both near and long-term targets, and aiming for net-zero emissions by 2035. The company also initiated the implementation of the ISO14001 environmental standard, emphasizing a systematic approach to environmental issues.

Continuing Polarica’s commitment to transparency, the company will provide a comprehensive view of the entire value chain, strengthening collaboration with suppliers to ensure transparency, uphold human rights, and mitigate risks.