Jätehuoltopooli tuo alan toimijoita yhteen kehittämään varautumista

Report on maritime security: need for a functional market and more Finnish experts 28.2.2023

Almost 90 per cent of Finland’s exports and imports are transported by sea. Sea transport and the logistics related to it are vital to the functioning of society. The report ‘Security Capacity of Finland’s Sea Transports’, commissioned by the Maritime Transport Pool of the National Emergency Supply Organisation, estimates the current sea transport capacity sufficient for Finland’s security of supply. This estimate is based on actual traffic volumes and scenarios of emergency conditions.