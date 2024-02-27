Polarica Plans Expansion with Innovative Berry and Fruit Products

Polarica is recognized as a trusted supplier of wild berries and fruit-based products and is known to deliver quality directly to its diverse clients – both to consumers and B2B.

New Products to Make Baking and Cooking at Home Easier

In recent months, Polarica has been developing entirely new product categories with the aim of making consumers’ everyday lives healthier, easier, and tastier.

Polarica has created a variety of new delights, focusing on reducing sugar, eliminating additives, and increasing fruit content. Among these are innovative fruit and berry products that represent a new generation of culinary delicacies: soups and frozen mixes. Polarica will also soon release new milk-free and fibre-rich snacks in the Nordic market. Some of the products will include simple "homemade" recipes that consumers can use to make freshly baked goods.

“These products have exceptionally healthy consistency, they are tasty and there’s nothing like them on the market at the moment", says Pekka Koivisto, NDP, Sales and Marketing Director.

Great Reception at Food Fairs

Polarica’s new products have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on several food fairs this spring, with customers applauding their taste, consistency, and health benefits.

Behind every successful venture lies a diligent planning process. Polarica’s concept planning carefully considers market trends, customer input, and emerging technologies to ensure that the company remains ahead of the curve.