Gothic Modern -näyttely kirjoittaa uudelleen modernin taiteen historiaa

Welcome to the Eero Järnefelt exhibition press conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 10:15

The press conference for the exhibition will be held on Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 10:15, on site at the Ateneum and online. For more information, see below. From 5 April to 25 August 2024, the Ateneum Art Museum will present an exhibition that covers the entire career of Eero Järnefelt (1863–1937). A master depicter of nature and people, Järnefelt always sought emotion and truth. The exhibition will present the extensive oeuvre of Järnefelt, who grew up in a cultured, cosmopolitan family, and it will explore the artist’s significance for Finnish art and Finnishness. The varied nature depictions raise the question of whether the natural environments captured by the artist in the 19th and 20th centuries still exist.