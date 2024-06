Viikkokatsaus 3.–7.6.2024

Baltic Sea protection is strengthened by urban cooperation of coastal cities 22.5.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The protection of the Baltic Sea marine environment was enhanced through the BALTICITIES project. The project strengthened environmental networks within and between coastal cities in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In addition to municipal and city officials, marine knowledge was widely shared with various societal actors and the public. Through the Baltic Seashore Stories Video Campaign, the diversity of different coastal areas was introduced to the public. The overwhelming popularity of the Campaign’s website indicates that many people share both joy and concern for the sea.