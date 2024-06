Kesä tuo muutoksia Kelan palvelupisteiden aukioloaikoihin

Many students will have their housing allowance reduced following annual review of the general housing allowance 3.6.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kela reviews the general housing allowance at least once a year even if there have been no changes to the household’s circumstances. For many students, this annual review is carried out in August or September. Due to the recent cuts to the general housing allowance, this time the review will lead to a reduction in the amount of housing allowance.