Spondan loppuvuodesta valmistuva uudishanke Tikkurilan keskustassa täyteen vuokrattu

Sponda’s Sustainability Review 2023: GRESB Global Sector Leader exceeds its climate and energy efficiency targets again 25.4.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, has published its 2023 Sustainability Review which reveals that the company exceeded its climate and energy efficiency targets last year. Sponda was awarded as Global Sector Leader in this year’s Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, and shares the number one position in its peer group. The company reduced its carbon dioxide emissions and continued to reduce energy consumption across its entire real estate portfolio. The number of environmental certifications for Sponda’s properties increased, and the company made biodiversity a key priority in its sustainability strategy.