KHO: KRP oli voinut antaa osan esitutkinta-aineistosta epäiltynä olleille vain nähtäväksi

Judges from European supreme administrative courts convene in Inari, Finland 27.5.2024 15:14:56 EEST | Press release

Judges from the Association of Councils of State and Supreme Administrative Jurisdictions of the European Union (ACA-Europe) have gathered for a seminar and annual meeting in Inari, Finland, on 26 – 28 May 2024. The seminar is being held on the topic of realisation of fundamental rights in a multilevel system consisting of international human rights conventions, the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and the national constitutions of each ACA-Europe member state.