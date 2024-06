Roble Services Oy:lle 25 000 euron seuraamusmaksu laiminlyönneistä rahanpesun estämisen sääntelyn noudattamisessa

Request by the FIN-FSA for police investigation concerning Oma Savings Bank 6.5.2024 14:09:42 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has filed a request to the police for criminal investigation concerning suspected securities market offences related to Oma Savings Bank Plc. At the same time, the FIN-FSA is examining the need to impose administrative sanctions on the bank. The FIN-FSA is monitoring the bank's activities closely to ensure the reliable governance of the company. The bank’s financial situation is stable, and it has good liquidity and capital adequacy. The corresponding Finnish-language press release was published on 3 May 2024.