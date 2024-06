HAMin tilahanke jatkuu – jatkoselvitykseen kaksi vaihtoehtoa

Preparations for the 2025 Helsinki Biennial are underway – Esplanadi Park to be included as a new venue 5.6.2024 10:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Helsinki Biennial 2025 will be held from 12 June to 21 September 2025 on Vallisaari Island, in Esplanadi Park, and at HAM Helsinki Art Museum. Curated and produced by HAM, this major visual arts event is organised with great passion for a broad audience, aiming to create a thought-provoking celebration of visual arts in the summertime maritime environment of Helsinki.