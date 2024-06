Helsinki-Vantaan lentoaseman kiitotie 3:n kunnostustyöt valmistuvat 12.6.

Finavia achieves net zero carbon emissions at Ivalo, Kittilä, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi Airports 6.5.2024 11:19:24 EEST | Press release

Airport company Finavia has achieved net zero carbon emissions in its own operations at Ivalo, Kittilä, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi Airports. Carbon emissions have been cut by reducing energy consumption in terminals and refuelling airport vehicles with renewable diesel and work machines and emergency power generators with renewable motor fuel oil. In addition, the same airports have also been awarded a sustainable tourism certificate.